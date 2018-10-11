How Are Princess Eugenie And Megan Markle Related?

It remains to be seen how Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank will compare to Megan Markle & Prince Harry’s wedding. What we do know is that Megan and Harry will be there, along with their adorable children and plenty of other royal family members.
But how is Princess Eugenie related to Prince Harry, exactly? The best way to figure out the who’s who of royal family members is to look to their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth. Eugenie is the her granddaughter; Eugenie's father is Prince Andrew. Harry is the son of Prince Charles, Andrew’s brother and the Queen’s oldest son.
While this may sound confusing, but it's not. The two royals are first cousins! Phew.
The two cousins are apparently very close, and are often seen in London together. And yes, the two royal couples go on double dates. They have been spotted at restaurants and Halloween parties. “They have all become great friends,” the Express reported in 2016.
Prince Harry is currently fourth in line to the throne, after his father, brother, and nephew Prince George. Princess Eugenie is seventh in line.
