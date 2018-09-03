Prince Harry wasn’t the only one who loved Meghan Markle’s wedding day look. Turns out another royal bride did too.
Princess Deniz of Bavaria, aka Deniz Kaya, loved it so much that she even channeled the Duchess of Sussex’s look on her own wedding day. Her long-sleeve ivory gown had a similar silhouette and also featured a boat neckline. But unlike Markle’s dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller, Kaya’s dress was all lace. The “Markle effect” was already having a tremendous impact on the jewelry and fashion industries, but this proves that the new royal is also inspiring bridal trends.
Kaya’s makeup was simple and natural, and like Markle she opted for a middle-parted bun accented with a veil, sans the tiara. She instead accessorized the look with luxurious diamond earrings. Similarly, the newlywed also carried a cream-colored floral bouquet down the aisle, and her flower girls wore white flower crowns a la Princess Charlotte.
The ceremony which united Kaya with Prince Konstantin of Bavaria was held at a lavish church in Switzerland, according to The Daily Express. While Markle and Prince Harry didn’t attend, numerous other high-society guests and royals attended, including Princess Sofia of Sweden.
For months on end, the fashion industry speculated about who would design Markle's custom couture dress for the big day. And since Markle first arrived at Windsor Castle to wed Prince Harry in May, many have been obsessed with her royal wedding look. This includes other bridal designers, who’ve already replicated it, which makes it easy for anyone to rock a Meghan Markle-inspired dress.
