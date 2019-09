Wait, So Who Made Meghan Markle’s Beloved Boat Neck Famous?

The silhouette first made an appearance with her wedding dress, a custom Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown . Weeks later, she wore similar-style dresses back-to-back, first with an olive green Ralph Lauren look to her nephew-in-law Prince Louis’ royal christening on Sunday, second with a black Dior piece to the 100th anniversary celebration of the Royal Air Force on Monday. As to be expected, the visibility Markle is giving this particular neckline, which is traditionally reserved for wedding gowns, is going viral. Glamour is reporting searches for 'bateau necklines' increased by 104% since 2017, while searches on eBay jumped up 830% from last November to June 2018.