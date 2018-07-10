Wait, So Who Made Meghan Markle’s Beloved Boat Neck Famous?

Three decades after Chanel popularized the look, the neckline went more mainstream when Hubert de Givenchy designed what would become the ultimate LBD for Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Hepburn later wore a similar dress, also designed Givenchy, in the 1954 movie, Sabrina, leading the boat neck to also earn the moniker the 'Sabrina neckline.'