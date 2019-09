Fashion Icon Hubert de Givenchy Passes Away At 91

Not only was he an icon himself, founding his namesake label in 1952, according to WWD , but he also had a large hand in fostering the styles of some of the women we look up to most in the world of fashion. Well-known for dressing mid-century idols like Audrey Hepburn — who can forget her iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's dress and the entire Funny Face wardrobe — to Jackie Kennedy with a lineup of custom ensembles, Givenchy was responsible for creating famous looks for some of fashion and Hollywood's most prominent figures before retiring in 1995. The array of current celebrities who choose his fashion house for red-carpet events (remember Kim Kardashian West's floral gown and Beyoncé's nude latex gown, both worn at recent Met Galas?) prove just how deep his visionary legacy runs. He may be gone, but much of his work is forever etched into our minds.