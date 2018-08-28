Meghan Markle’s J.Crew Coat Is Back In Stock, Just In Time For Fall

Update: Not to be that person rushing everyone into the next season, but we have pretty important news for your winter wardrobe. Now is the time to shop for your next winter coat — yes, even though it's almost 100 degrees outside. If you weren’t able to get your hands on the two-tone navy J.Crew coat Meghan Markle wore in March on a trip to Birmingham, it just resurfaced on the retailer's new arrivals page. If you’re at all familiar with the “Meghan Markle effect,” that means you should maybe probably act fast — because anything the Duchess of Sussex wears, from shoes to jewelry to dresses, tends to sell out fast. Especially when it's from J.Crew.
This article was originally published on March 8, 2018.
At this point, we can’t decide if we like Meghan Markle’s style because it’s so personable or because it’s so accessible, but whatever the reason, it works for her. And we aren’t the only ones who can’t get enough of Prince Harry’s fiancé’s fashion choices. As with everything the future royal wears, similar to the way an item sells out after Kate Middleton wears it, the “Meghan Markle effect” has become very, very real.
On Thursday, the former Suits star spent International Women’s Day with Harry in Birmingham, visiting the Millennium Point co-working space for educational and STEM-related groups to meet with the community. Markle wore a two-tone J.Crew navy coat, an AllSaints knit cream turtleneck, and T by Alexander Wang cropped pants, and accessorized with an Altuzarra handbag. The problem? That J.Crew coat, the most distinguishable piece of the outfit, is completely sold out.
If you still want to try and buy it, we see two options: You can just keep refreshing J.Crew’s product page, hoping the item magically restocks (hey, it’s happened before); or you can click ahead to shop the coats that are similar to the one Markle is wearing — minus the white trim. We suggest the latter.
