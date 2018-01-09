Similar to the way an item sells out after Kate Middleton is photographed wearing it, the “Meghan Markle effect” has become very, very real. So much so that Smythe, the label behind the coat she wore on her second major public appearance since becoming engaged to Prince Harry in December (an outing to a British radio station to encourage today’s youth, where they are being trained in broadcasting), just announced it restocked the sold-out item (thankfully!).
Markel wore the light camel-colored Smythe coat with a black Marks & Spencer sweater (which costs just $75), Burberry pants, Sarah Flint heels, and an oversized Jigsaw scarf wrapped her neck just so. And honestly, when we saw this photo, we really did say “goals.” "How To Get Dressed In The Cold Weather And Still Look Like A Chic Human" goals, to be more specific.
Ahead, we've broken down Markel’s look, item-by-item. Click on to buy the coat (before it sells out again), as well as her sweater and shoes.