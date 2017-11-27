It’s official! Kate Middleton isn’t the only commoner living out our fairy tale dream of marrying an actual prince and becoming royalty. On Monday, Buckingham Palace finally announced what we all knew was coming: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are betrothed.
Clarence House tweeted a statement this morning, saying The Prince of Wales was “delighted” to announce that the couple “became engaged in London earlier this month.” The wedding will take place in spring of next year and “further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course."
Accompanying the announcement was a photo of the newly-engaged couple in a garden at Kensington Palace, emerging hand in hand, he in a navy blue suit and black tie, she in a white coat by Toronto-based label Line worn over a green dress by Italian brand P.A.R.O.S.H., and Aquazurra Matilde heels. The perfect look to compliment the stunning engagement ring Prince Harry designed using both diamonds from Botswana and a brooch from his mother, Princess Diana.
“We are incredibly honored that Meghan chose to wear a Line coat to mark this very special occasion,” Line president and co-founder John Muscat said in an official statement. “Meghan has an effortlessly chic sense of style, which we’ve always admired. We know this particular coat is one of her favorite pieces so we have officially decided to name it the ‘Meghan.’ We are elated for Meghan and wish her a lifetime of happiness with Prince Harry.”
Markle’s wrap coat, which is from the brand's fall 2017 collection, was a nod to Toronto, the city she called home until last week (and the city where Line the Label was started in 2000). This isn’t the first time the future princess has worn the designer either; in October, she sported a Line trench coat at the Invictus Games closing ceremony.
If this is any indication of what’s to come for her royal wardrobe, one thing’s for certain: Middleton isn’t the only one in the family who will use her clothing to make a statement (a legacy, no doubt, created by their late mother-in-law Lady Di).
