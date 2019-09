Why Kate Middleton Wears A Wedding Ring But Prince William Doesn’t

An authority on etiquette, David Miller, director of Debretts, tells The Telegraph, “Wearing a wedding ring used to be uncommon for men but now it is quite accepted practice. That said, it really is a matter of personal choice and members of the Royal Family often chose to wear it with a signet ring on the little finger of their left hand.” Furthermore, according to Peter York, coauthor of The Official Sloane Ranger Handbook , “It is code, like so many of these things . . . there is a group of upper-class people who think the less of that stuff you wear the better, less bling.”