Two of Kate Middleton’s go-to brands, L.K. Bennett and Preen are teaming up for one
royal major collaboration. On Monday, the British brands announced their ready-to-wear collection, inspired by the floral watercolors of Scottish artist Charles Rennie Mackintosh.
Preen designers Justin Thornton and his partner, Thea Bregazzi, have a home in Walberswick, Suffolk, where Mackintosh spent some time. According to Thornton, “the village is full of his sketches and there are wonderful references to his time,” and Preen brought that inspiration to life with L.K. Bennett’s first ready-to-wear collaboration ever. “Most of our prints, the graphic lines, and the main color scheme on these, you can see if you view all of the collection garments together,” Thornton added. Preen also built on L.K.Bennett’s take on floral design but with a twist — Thornton and Bregazzi added their own handwriting to the prints for a “modern feel and a sense of effortlessness.”
“The L.K.Bennett brand is about enduring style and confidence, and it’s these qualities that we were excited to design for,” Thornton said in a statement, noting the pieces “will fit into a modern woman’s wardrobe offering her lots of flexibility. She can wear one of these dresses with boots and a sweater during the day, but she can just as well dress it up with heels and jewelry for the evening.”
You can pull double-duty with the pieces, too, because as Thornton put it, “We don’t believe that modern women need a different wardrobe for day and night. They simply style themselves for the occasion.”
The sure-to-sell out 14-piece collaboration (which is priced from $295 to $825) is available online and in stores starting today, click ahead and get some of those royal vibes for yourself.