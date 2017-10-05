Preen designers Justin Thornton and his partner, Thea Bregazzi, have a home in Walberswick, Suffolk, where Mackintosh spent some time. According to Thornton, “the village is full of his sketches and there are wonderful references to his time,” and Preen brought that inspiration to life with L.K. Bennett’s first ready-to-wear collaboration ever. “Most of our prints, the graphic lines, and the main color scheme on these, you can see if you view all of the collection garments together,” Thornton added. Preen also built on L.K.Bennett’s take on floral design but with a twist — Thornton and Bregazzi added their own handwriting to the prints for a “modern feel and a sense of effortlessness.”