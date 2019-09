The actress wore her interpretation of the Preen By Thorton Bregazzi dress during a press event for This Is Us, while the Duchess wore hers during a Royal Tour of Canada last year. If it weren't for the internet and side-by-side photos , Mandy Moore and Kate Middleton's twinning moment might have gone unnoticed. Below you can see both women rocking the same dress, and while it's easy to spot next to each other, the two personalize it and make it look completely different.