Mandy Moore, a princess in our hearts (and in Tangled); and Kate Middleton, real life royal, wore the same dress proving that great and fashionable minds think alike. The two demonstrate that "who wore it best" is never a question when the answer is obviously both.
Both Moore and Middleton are known for their impeccable dress sense. It seems that once one of them is seen in something it sells out. Normally, it doesn't seem like the two overlap in their fashion choices, but fashion is all about experimenting and trying new things that you like, so we are all for it!
The actress wore her interpretation of the Preen By Thorton Bregazzi dress during a press event for This Is Us, while the Duchess wore hers during a Royal Tour of Canada last year. If it weren't for the internet and side-by-side photos, Mandy Moore and Kate Middleton's twinning moment might have gone unnoticed. Below you can see both women rocking the same dress, and while it's easy to spot next to each other, the two personalize it and make it look completely different.
Accessories and hair can completely change the feel of an outfit and this is the perfect example. Moore paired the asymmetrical, A-line dress with silver heels and tousled waves while Middleton matched her pumps to her cherry red version of the dress and kept her hair up, adding a diamond brooch.
Maybe this will be the end of the notion of "who wore it best," and instead we can revel in the idea of having multiple, celebrity-tested ways to wear the same outfit. The more outfit ideas, the better!
