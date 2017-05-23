Kate Middleton Made This Dress Sell Out In The Blink Of An Eye

On Saturday, Kate Middleton wowed wedding guests (and the entire world) when she wore a sophisticated, custom-made Alexander McQueen dress to her sister Pippa's nuptials. The Duchess of Cambridge paired her wedding attire with a hat that resembled an English rose in bloom. After the big weekend, which included a seriously adorable viral photo of Middleton with a slightly cranky Prince George, the Duchess stepped out today to attend the Chelsea Flower Show.
Needless to say, Middleton's dress was to die for. (Aren't they all?) The Rochas Pre-Fall midi dress fit perfectly with the theme of the event. The dark green dress features a charming pattern of white flowers and, like many styles favored by Middleton, hits just below the knee.
Advertisement
We love the pleated skirt and slashed shoulder sleeves — does Middleton ever make a fashion misstep? (That is, of course, a rhetorical question.) It retails for a cool $1,950, just in case you were wondering. She paired the number with green Monica Vinader earrings and neutral pumps.
If you're clamoring to become the next proud owner of this beautiful dress, you have plenty of company. We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but Middleton's Rochas dress has already sold out online.
It's fairly common for a Middleton pick to sell out instantly — but, luckily, other designers are often quick to create "copycat" dresses with a much lower price tag. So there's still hope that we'll find a number that resembles the Duchess' Monday attire. After all, it's the perfect dress for springtime.
Advertisement