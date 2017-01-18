Given the popularity of the 2010 Disney animated movie Tangled, it's a surprise no sequel was ever made. But as it turns out, Disney will be milking this one for all its worth after all, albeit with a delay. The Disney Channel is releasing an original movie called Tangled: Before Ever After, The Huffington Post reports. And since that'll still leave fans wanting more, the network is also creating a TV show, Tangled: The Series. One again, Mandy Moore will play Rapunzel, and Zachary Levi will voice her love interest Eugene, reports Just Jared Jr. And don't worry, Maximus and Pascal will also be back. The movie trailer shows Rapunzel concerned that her hair has grown back and refuses to be cut off — and Eugene struggling to understand what's going on. It takes place after the original Tangled movie and before the 2012 short film Tangled Ever After, in which Rapunzel and Eugene get married. It's unclear when the TV series takes place, but The Mary Sue speculates that it'll be after both movies. We're excited to see the Tangled gang reunited. But since Disney sequels and movies turned TV shows both carry a huge potential to backfire, we're skeptical that it'll live up to the original.
