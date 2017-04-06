When Kate Middleton wears coral-colored jeans, we wear coral jeans. When the duchess steps out in nude L.K. Bennett pumps...you get the idea. According to a Newsweek story published in 2016, The Kate Effect is very real and it “may be worth £1 billion to the U.K. fashion industry.”
But it’s not all numbers and products, Middleton’s fashion savvy POV can also be seen across social media. Just ask Kate Urbanksa. Based in Berkshire, England. The 29-year old beautician has made a name for herself replicating Britain’s queen of chic and showing off her style on her Instagram. “I love Kate Middleton and her style — her look is modest, timeless, and so different compared to other celebrities nowadays,” she explained, as noted by The Daily Mail.
Advertisement
Best of all? She’s doing it at a fraction of the price. Urbanska combs through eBbay and uses a tailor to re-create the looks of her favorite fashion icon. “It doesn't matter whether I'm on the bus or waiting in line for something, whenever I have a spare moment, I'm always checking the different sites.”
You know that famous L.K. Bennett Addison dress spotted on Middleton that cost a few hundred bucks? Well, Urbanska got it for under $200.
The Daily Mail also noted that she also had a tailor reconstruct Middleton’s $4,000 Naeem Khan dress for… $37.
"And her designer clothes are such good quality that she is able to wear them time and time again. Kate does don a lot of expensive clothes. But by being selective and tenacious, anyone can recreate The Duchess' closet without breaking the bank!" she said. "Rather than going for high-street replicas, I like to buy the exact high-end outfit the princess wore so I'm always looking for bargains. I check Ebay and online auctions daily so I can get the exact pieces Kate Middleton has worn without the hefty price tag.”
Check out a few more of Urbanski's looks below!
Advertisement