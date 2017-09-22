Ivanka Trump Might Have To Go To Court Over Copycat Shoe Case

For the last two years, Ivanka Trump has been in a legal battle with Aquazzura. The Italian shoe label’s co-founder and creative director Edgardo Osorio alleges Trump’s namesake brand ripped off his Wild Thing sandal — and after calling her out repeatedly on social media, it looks like the case might just have its day in court.
In 2016, Aquazzura pointed out the similarities between the two pairs of shoes on Instagram, writing: “One of the most disturbing things in the fashion industry is when someone blatantly steals your copyright designs and doesn't care. You should know better. Shame on you @ivankatrump! Imitation is NOT the most sincere form of flattery.” The image showed a red version of Aquazurra’s $785 shoes, side-by-side with Trump’s taupe-colored $65 style.
Soon after, Aquazurra issued a cease and desist to Trump’s brand, asking the company to not only remove the alleged knock-off from the Internet, but to “stop advertising the shoe, destroy all existing pairs, disclose its manufacturer, hand over profits from sales of the offending shoe, and agree in writing under oath not to offer for sale any knock-off again." Trump was given a week to do so, and because the brand didn’t comply, a March 2018 court date has been set. But, it seems like Ivanka Trump isn't looking to be involved in any of that. [Editor's note: Refinery29 reached out to the brand for comment, but it was unable to provide any further information].
According to Business of Fashion, Trump thinks she shouldn't be forced to testify because she wasn’t involved in the design or sale of the alleged knock-off. The judge overseeing the case, however, does not agree. “She is alleged to have personal involvement in the events at issue in this lawsuit,” the judge ruled, BOF reported. “She cannot avoid a deposition in this matter.”
