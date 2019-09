Similar to the way an item sells out after Kate Middleton is photographed wearing it, the “Meghan Markle effect” has become very, very real. So much so that Smythe, the label behind the coat she wore on her second major public appearance since becoming engaged to Prince Harry in December (an outing to a British radio station to encourage today’s youth, where they are being trained in broadcasting), just announced it restocked the sold-out item (thankfully!).