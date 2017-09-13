Rapper Cardi B posed the million dollar question in her chart-topping hit “Bodak Yellow,” when she asked “What bitch working as hard as me?” And Cardi is werking. The Love & Hip Hop alum has been making the rounds this NYFW, checking out the VFiles show with rumored beau rapper Offset, judging Pat McGrath’s voguing ball on Thursday, and checking out the most-hyped Helmut Lang show on Thursday. But what's really cemented the Bronx rapper as fashion’s new favorite, was getting the stamp of approval from the industry’s master of cool, Alexander Wang, who asked her to perform in between A$AP Ferg and Murder Inc.’s Ja Rule and Ashanti at the after-party for his Spring 2018 collection (also known as #WangFest).
Belcalis Almanzar (that's her real name, btw) is truly living her best life, and she's got the killer wardrobe to match. We see her in pictures and we do, in fact, say goals. Click ahead to see her best New York Fashion Week looks.