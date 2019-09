The Blazer Gets A Remix For Spring

Blazers are undeniably having a moment right now. As feminism goes more and more mainstream, the sartorial symbols of female empowerment are getting re-examined and served back to us on the runways. The power suit, once reserved for the women working their way up the corporate ladder (paired with sneakers and scrunchy socks on the commute and pumps once you get to the office), has been dissected and now the blazer is a must-have piece in any closet, as essential as Stan Smith sneakers were a few seasons ago. Currently the oversized blazer is the silhouette de rigueur (thanks Demna!), but designers have already started showing how far they can take this whole blazer trend.