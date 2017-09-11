The Blazer Gets A Remix For Spring

Blazers are undeniably having a moment right now. As feminism goes more and more mainstream, the sartorial symbols of female empowerment are getting re-examined and served back to us on the runways. The power suit, once reserved for the women working their way up the corporate ladder (paired with sneakers and scrunchy socks on the commute and pumps once you get to the office), has been dissected and now the blazer is a must-have piece in any closet, as essential as Stan Smith sneakers were a few seasons ago. Currently the oversized blazer is the silhouette de rigueur (thanks Demna!), but designers have already started showing how far they can take this whole blazer trend.
For Spring, that means the oversized blazer is now the deconstructed blazer. Kendall Jenner paraded down the Alexander Wang runway in an LBD that upon closer inspection was a tuxedo jacket turned on its side, the sleeves tied around her waist cinching the whole look together. Paired with sheer black knee-highs and acrylic shoes, this look is less executive boardroom and more executive realness.
Meanwhile Australian designer Dion Lee turned a pinstriped grey blazer into an asymmetric sleeve mini dress, which he paired with black biker shorts. For added business influence, he fashioned a tie out of what would technically be the blazer's collar —but perhaps the best detail is the sexy cutout at the chest. It's a very cubist affair.
Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the designers behind fashion editors' favorite brand Monse, turned their windowpane patterned blazer into a going out top. They twisted the whole thing to one side, which creates a really alluring neckline that is sensual and yet you could probably get away with wearing it to the office.
It's only the fourth day of fashion but we bet these aren't the only designers that will try their hand at remixing the classic blazer. We'll be sure to keep you updated.
