Brace Yourself For The Big-Shouldered Blazer

The '80s wouldn't be the '80s without shoulder pads. Boxy, oversized blazers in particular were a staple for bold women of the time (yes, we still want to dress like a Heather). And, if New York Fashion Week is any indication, this throwback silhouette is about to make a major comeback.
While Tibi sent a handful of wearable options down the runway Saturday (which you can see ahead), brands like Jacquemus and Vetements have been championing extra-large outerwear for seasons now. The best part of this trend, though, is that you don't really need to spend thousands on it come fall — it's one of those things you can likely find in your mom's closet (I'm already excited to hit up her selection next time I'm home for any other treasures from 1986) or at your local Goodwill. I recently just bought this one on Instagram (and, ironically enough, wore it to the Tibi show); on the same day, our senior fashion editor told me she scored this one on the social media app, too.
So, next time you see a $5 blazer at your favorite thrift shop and feel bummed that it's technically a few sizes too big, consider that to be a good thing (and don't even think about cutting the shoulder pads out). Click on to see the latest way to tackle this trend courtesy of Tibi, and let us know in the comments below if you're planning on embracing this '80s repeat.