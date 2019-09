Brace Yourself For The Big-Shouldered Blazer

While Tibi sent a handful of wearable options down the runway Saturday (which you can see ahead), brands like Jacquemus and Vetements have been championing extra-large outerwear for seasons now. The best part of this trend, though, is that you don't really need to spend thousands on it come fall — it's one of those things you can likely find in your mom's closet (I'm already excited to hit up her selection next time I'm home for any other treasures from 1986) or at your local Goodwill. I recently just bought this one on Instagram (and, ironically enough, wore it to the Tibi show); on the same day, our senior fashion editor told me she scored this one on the social media app, too.