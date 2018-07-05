As much as we may want the trend of named monochromatic color schemes to die (looking at you millennial pink and melancholy purple), our saved Instagram folders, shopping habits, and now Meghan Markle say otherwise. If we were verbally ready to kick Gen-Z yellow to the curb, Meghan Markle just eradicated that by validating the yellow pieces we've been silently holding out for. Breaking her long running love affair with play-it-safe neutrals, the newest member of the Windsor family recently took a turn at some color in a bright yellow Brandon Maxwell dress.
While Markle's sheath dress still falls under the royal appropriate friendly - you won't find any frills here - her dress hue is undoubtedly more trend-driven than anything she's worn in the past. Notorious for her post-nuptial Givenchy streak and an affinity for basics, seeing her in a bold and Instagram approved color choice just puts her one step closer to "relatable." And because Meghan Markle's fashion choices have more power than Regina George could have ever wished for, we're already sourcing all of the yellow dresses we can wear, stat. Thanks to Markle, Gen-Z yellow is here to stay and here's 25 ways you can revel in it.