When Pantone first named Ultra Violet the color of 2018 , we clutched onto millennial pink and greenery green like our lives depended on it — purple just wasn't a color we could see ourselves wearing regularly. But the runways at New York Fashion Week are proving we can't escape the trend. From light pastels to deep plums, mauves, and magenta variations, brands like Creatures of Comfort and Brandon Maxwell all embraced the color that's making its presence known.