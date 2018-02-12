If you, like us, have a color-coded closet, purple likely doesn't have its own dedicated section. Sure, you've got a healthy chunk of white pieces, a good portion of black ones, and maybe a mix of light pinks, beiges, perhaps hint of red or a green. But it's time to make room for a new hue. Because the rumors are coming true: Ultra Violet is in your future.
When Pantone first named Ultra Violet the color of 2018, we clutched onto millennial pink and greenery green like our lives depended on it — purple just wasn't a color we could see ourselves wearing regularly. But the runways at New York Fashion Week are proving we can't escape the trend. From light pastels to deep plums, mauves, and magenta variations, brands like Creatures of Comfort and Brandon Maxwell all embraced the color that's making its presence known.
Click on for the proof via our favorite purple runway looks, and get ready to embrace purple in the coming months. Because if fashion week is any indication, it simply can't be avoided.