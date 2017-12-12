18 Ways To Wear Ultra Violet, The Color of 2018

Following a froggy-green 2017, last week Pantone revealed the color of 2018, a decidedly more wearable, uplifting hue of Ultra Violet. According to Pantone, the "dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future."
"We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination," Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute explained. "It is this kind of creative inspiration that is indigenous to Pantone 18-3838 Ultra Violet, a blue-based purple that takes our awareness and potential to a higher level. From exploring new technologies and the greater galaxy, to artistic expression and spiritual reflection, intuitive Ultra Violet lights the way to what is yet to come.”
Elected the color of 2018, the shade has already made a significant cultural impact over the past year. Remember the purple-accented Ralph Lauren trouser suit Hillary Clinton wore to nobly concede defeat to Donald Trump in November 2016? In June 2017, Prince's Purple Rain Deluxe Expanded was posthumously released, with suitably ultra violet album artwork from the iconic musician whose artistic image was intrinsically linked to the color purple. Then, in September during Milan Fashion Week, Gucci's spring 2018 collection was not only presented under an ultra violet strobe light, but a number of the 106 looks were head-to-toe ultra violet, from a purple jumpsuit and shimmering ruffled gown to velvet trousers worn with a snake-adorned jacket.
Mixing blue and red, two shades that are seemingly opposed, to create something entirely new, Ultra Violet is one of the most complex colors. "Complex and contemplative, Ultra Violet suggests the mysteries of the cosmos, the intrigue of what lies ahead, and the discoveries beyond where we are now. The vast and limitless night sky is symbolic of what is possible and continues to inspire the desire to pursue a world beyond our own," Pantone stated.
During such turbulent sociopolitical times, we're excited about the prevalence of a color that stands for hope, discovery, limitlessness, and reflection. Here's 16 ways to get into the color purple now.