You're Not Dreaming: Everything Is Now This Exact Shade Of Pink

Rose quartz: the two words you've been searching for without even realizing. If you spend any time on the internet — and we're going to guess that you do — you'll have noticed a very particular shade of pink on almost every social-media platform.
From fashion editorials to ACNE Studios packaging, bathroom tiles to Glossier's Instagram, and plant pots to Drake's "Hotline Bling" video, this dusty-pink hue is now dominating consumer markets, Tumblrs, and campaigns. It is, quite literally, everywhere you look. Last week, Fashionista even ran an entire piece devoted to dissecting the ubiquity of this shade in the commercial and creative industries, asking why it has risen to prominence and, more pertinently, why now.
Really, we should've known that it was coming, because Pantone announced "rose quartz" (this very peachy, muted pink) and "serenity" (a cool pastel blue) as the colors of 2016. "In many parts of the world, we are experiencing a gender blur as it relates to fashion, which has in turn impacted color trends throughout all other areas of design," the organization said. "This more unilateral approach to color is coinciding with societal movements toward gender equality and fluidity, the consumer's increased comfort with using color as a form of expression, a generation that has less concern about being typecast or judged, and an open exchange of digital information that has opened our eyes to different approaches to color usage."
It seems we're all looking for some respite in this noisy and turbulent time, and rose quartz might just be the ticket. So relax, take a deep breath, and browse our selection of the web's prettiest-in-pink items for your enjoyment.
From fashion editorials to ACNE Studios packaging, bathroom tiles to Glossier's Instagram, and plant pots to Drake's "Hotline Bling" video, this dusty-pink hue is now dominating consumer markets, Tumblrs, and campaigns. It is, quite literally, everywhere you look. Last week, Fashionista even ran an entire piece devoted to dissecting the ubiquity of this shade in the commercial and creative industries, asking why it has risen to prominence and, more pertinently, why now.
Really, we should've known that it was coming, because Pantone announced "rose quartz" (this very peachy, muted pink) and "serenity" (a cool pastel blue) as the colors of 2016. "In many parts of the world, we are experiencing a gender blur as it relates to fashion, which has in turn impacted color trends throughout all other areas of design," the organization said. "This more unilateral approach to color is coinciding with societal movements toward gender equality and fluidity, the consumer's increased comfort with using color as a form of expression, a generation that has less concern about being typecast or judged, and an open exchange of digital information that has opened our eyes to different approaches to color usage."
It seems we're all looking for some respite in this noisy and turbulent time, and rose quartz might just be the ticket. So relax, take a deep breath, and browse our selection of the web's prettiest-in-pink items for your enjoyment.