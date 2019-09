Meghan Markle Finally Wore J.Crew (& Yes, It's Sold Out Now)

At this point, we can’t decide if we like Meghan Markle’s style because it’s so personable or because it’s so accessible, but whatever the reason, it works for her. And we aren’t the only ones who can’t get enough of Prince Harry’s fiancé’s fashion choices. As with everything the future royal wears, similar to the way an item sells out after Kate Middleton wears it, the “Meghan Markle effect” has become very, very real.