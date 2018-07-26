Hurry! Meghan Markle’s J.Crew Clutch Is On Sale Right Now

Meghan Markle's fancy royal wardrobe made be full of bespoke Givenchy and rumored to be worth almost $1 million dollars, but her latest fashion find is one that won’t break the bank — and it's from everyone’s favorite brand.
On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Sentebale Polo Match in Windsor to watch Prince Harry and his team play. She even handed out the trophy to the winning team which (luckily) happened to be her husband’s.
For the outing, Markle did not wear her beloved bateau neckline, opting instead for a denim V-neck dress by Carolina Herrera, designed by Wes Gordon for the brand's resort 2019 collection. The former Suits actress finished the look off with nude Aquazzura Deneuve stilettos, Tom Ford cat-eye sunglasses, and a wooden J.Crew clutch, which retails for $88 but is currently marked down to $59.99. We’re happy to report that Markle’s messy bun also returned for the occasion.
As with anything Markle wears — the Meghan Markle Effect is very, very real — the natural color bag she held as she and Prince Harry indulged PDA is sold out. (Luckily, it's still available in bright yellow, or what J.Crew calls “citron.”) But the bag isn't just popular with customers — it also must have received the Queen’s blessing, as we all know how particular Her Royal Highness is about accessories (she is closeted Fashion Person™, after all).
