Hurry! Meghan Markle’s J.Crew Clutch Is On Sale Right Now

As with anything Markle wears — the Meghan Markle Effect is very, very real — the natural color bag she held as she and Prince Harry indulged PDA is sold out. (Luckily, it's still available in bright yellow, or what J.Crew calls “citron.”) But the bag isn't just popular with customers — it also must have received the Queen’s blessing , as we all know how particular Her Royal Highness is about accessories (she is closeted Fashion Person™, after all).