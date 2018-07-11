Meghan Markle Isn’t Afraid To Wear The Pants

Just when we thought Meghan Markle’s style only consisted of all things Givenchy and bateau necklines (but no wedges!), the Duchess of Sussex decided to (briefly) switch things up on us. Markle and Prince Harry are currently in Dublin meeting with Ireland's President, Michael Higgins, and his wife Sabina Coyne, at their residence — for the occasion, the former Suits actress gave us not one but two outfits. If you’re keeping track, that brings the amount of looks Markle wore this week to five (and yes, it's only Wednesday).
Markle started today off in a gray bespoke Roland Mouret dress (with a bateau neckline, naturally). She completed the look with a Fendi Peekaboo bag, black Paul Andrew pumps, and diamond earrings. We saw Markle wear a similar style dress by the same designer the night before her wedding (though that version was navy and short-sleeved), and it seems that Mouret, who is a friend of the Duchess', really knows a thing or two about tailoring.
It was Markle’s next look, however, that really had people talking. For her second engagement of the day, Markle changed into a more shocking silhouette (for a royal, at least): a tailored black pantsuit by Givenchy, which she paired with a white T-shirt, black belt, and black clutch. (In fact, the only thing not Givenchy was her shoes, which are by Sarah Flint, a designer Markle has been wearing for years.)
The last time Markle wore a suit was in February when she attended the Endeavour Fund Awards, which honors wounded service men and women in London. Back then, Markle's choice was called out for "breaking royal protocol" and was considered surprising for a future royal. Thankfully, the Internet has since gotten past that. Because Meghan Markle has never been traditional, and, let's be real, why does she need to be?
