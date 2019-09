Meghan Markle Isn’t Afraid To Wear The Pants

Just when we thought Meghan Markle’s style only consisted of all things Givenchy and bateau necklines (but no wedges! ), the Duchess of Sussex decided to (briefly) switch things up on us. Markle and Prince Harry are currently in Dublin meeting with Ireland's President, Michael Higgins, and his wife Sabina Coyne, at their residence — for the occasion, the former Suits actress gave us not one but two outfits. If you’re keeping track, that brings the amount of looks Markle wore this week to five (and yes, it's only Wednesday).