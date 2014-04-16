The next time you visit Roland Mouret's Carlos Place flagship store, send a silent prayer of thanks to the man upstairs. We're talking, of course, about Mouret himself, who is literally upstairs. Just above the two floors of retail space, where Galaxy dresses, bridal gowns, and exquisite objets d'art abound, are the designer's office and atelier. This, friends, is where the magic happens.
This is an exciting time for Mouret, whose celebrity fans include Emma Stone, Carey Mulligan, and Sandra Bullock. In June, he will relaunch a revamped digital site and open his first New York City shop — on Madison Avenue, no less. Not too shabby.
Despite his jam-packed preparation schedule, the suave Frenchman found time to open his Mayfair space to our prying eyes. Click through to see him at work and learn his thoughts on the secret of French glamour, Lily Allen's latest album, and country life with his dog, Dave.