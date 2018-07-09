CFDA Influencer of the Year Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West may have admitted he didn’t do shit when he and Virgil Abloh interned at Fendi, but his wife sure is making the Italian fashion house part of the family business. Kardashian, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her daughter, North West, are starring in the second chapter of the brand's #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign — the first launched in April for the 10th anniversary of the Peekaboo bag — with photos and a video (scored by West’s “Love Lockdown”).
“The idea was to expand the concept of family, as it’s part of our history, and we wanted other families of women,” Venturini Fendi tells WWD. “In the case of the Kardashians, they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities. It’s an iconic family, who is known for its appearance, but we wanted to bring more of an intimate side to the table.” Sounds kind-of like another familial campaign, doesn’t it?
The first #MeandMyPeekaboo ad explored the intimate relationship between the iconic Fendi bag and Silvia Venturini Fendi and her daughters, Delfina Delettrez Fendi and Leonetta Luciano Fendi. As the brand’s CEO Serge Brunschwig tells WWD, “we wanted to show the most genuine and authentic aspect that is behind the people we collaborate with, and the complicity between the women of the family.”
The second edition of imagery will be released on July 11 on Fendi’s social media — beyond the Kardashians, the shoot also features sisters Jessica and Krystal Jung; mother and daughter Kam Fung and music performer Joey Yung; musician Dou Jiayuan and her mother, photographer Gao Yuan; ands Ewan McGregor’s daughters, actress and photographer Clara McGregor and songwriter Esther McGregor.
Ahead of the campaign's debut, we're taking a look back at the recent Fendi appearances on the Kardashian-Jenner family Instagrams (because now it all makes sense). See, we told you the old Fendi logo was still really cool.