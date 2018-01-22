On Monday, Calvin Klein released the fourth installment of its spring 2018 ad campaign series, “Our Family #MyCalvins.” “Whether you’re related or you bond over shared dreams, family is what you make it. A patchwork of individuals, unified and unbreakable. That's our family,” says a message on their website, and so far the campaigns have included people like Solange Knowles and the A$AP Mob posing alongside their found families.
After teasing the campaign image on Instagram on Sunday night, the full image was released Monday morning, and well, the family featured is definitely closer than close. Yes, Calvin Klein is also, Keeping up with the Kardashians, with Willy Vanderperre photographing Kris Jenner’s brood in all their glory. There's Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney of course, and Kendall the fashion model, and who’s that hiding underneath the limited edition red and white quilt that was recently spotted keeping Kaia and Presley Gerber warm in a barn? Why it’s Kylie Jenner very purposefully not showing her stomach! We’ve got to give props to Kris Jenner on this one, I mean she truly knows how to keep things under wraps (sorry, not sorry).
Just like everyone else, the sisters are wearing pieces similar to the brand's iconic ‘90s undergarments. Think bras, tanks, and boy-shorts, all trimmed in CK’s black or white logo, as well as denim pieces from 205W39NYC. “As sisters, we talk to each other all the time,” Kourtney tells Vogue. “We’re definitely a modern family, and Calvin Klein embodies Americana.” For Kendall, the best part about the campaign was shooting it as a family. “Working together, [which] is rare,” says Kendall. “They make fun of me by saying, ‘Kendall, teach us what to do,’ but when it comes down to it, they all know exactly what they’re doing.”
Khloé, who was pregnant when the ad was photographed, tells Vogue, “The bond we share is infectious. Even though we pick on each other like normal siblings, we are each other’s biggest supporters . . . I want people to see unity, loyalty and strength.” She continued, saying “We’re a mix of everything, and I think family is the ultimate American dream.”
