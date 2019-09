After teasing the campaign image on Instagram on Sunday night, the full image was released Monday morning, and well, the family featured is definitely closer than close. Yes, Calvin Klein is also, Keeping up with the Kardashians, with Willy Vanderperre photographing Kris Jenner’s brood in all their glory. There's Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney of course, and Kendall the fashion model, and who’s that hiding underneath the limited edition red and white quilt that was recently spotted keeping Kaia and Presley Gerber warm in a barn ? Why it’s Kylie Jenner very purposefully not showing her stomach! We’ve got to give props to Kris Jenner on this one, I mean she truly knows how to keep things under wraps (sorry, not sorry).