Solange, Kelela, & Dev Hynes Star In New Calvin Klein Campaign

A refresh of last year's campaign, which saw everyone from Justin Bieber and Frank Ocean to FKA Twigs and Zoë Kravitz touring, excelling, and making money in their Calvins, the latest installment has evolved into "Our Family." "The overarching message of the campaign has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt," a statement from the all-American brand read. "This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families — both born and made — to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us."