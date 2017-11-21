Solange, Kelela, & Dev Hynes Star In New Calvin Klein Campaign

Have you seen Solange Knowles' latest creative turn casting fellow musicians in Calvin Klein's new #MyCalvins campaign. Alongside R&B singer Kelela, previous collaborator and "Blood Orange" singer Dev Hynes, plus Caroline Polachek and Kindness (a.k.a. Adam Bainbridge), Solange personally curated the campaign, once again proving her polymath skills and demonstrating her artistic vision beyond her own music. The cast, who are all featured wearing core styles of Calvin Klein underwear and denim, were shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre and overseen by the brand's chief creative officer, Raf Simons.
A refresh of last year's campaign, which saw everyone from Justin Bieber and Frank Ocean to FKA Twigs and Zoë Kravitz touring, excelling, and making money in their Calvins, the latest installment has evolved into "Our Family." "The overarching message of the campaign has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt," a statement from the all-American brand read. "This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families — both born and made — to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us."
The A Seat At The Table artist took to Instagram to thank the team behind the shoot.:"Big love to Raf Simons and the whole Calvin team for this moment of celebrating my musical family, and for capturing us so authentically us. #MYCALVINS," she wrote.
With Solange's campaign marking the first of a series rolling out from now through spring 2018, we're keeping our eyes peeled for more groups of inspiring people across billboards nationwide. "The talent featured will represent the bridging of several generations stylistically, musically, and culturally. They will bring their stories to life as 'Our Family' with family and community at the epicenter of the conversation." Regram at the ready.
