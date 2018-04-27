West began dating Kim Kardashian (who he’d been pining after since 2003) in 2011; the two married in 2014. As the two began their family, it seemed to weigh heavy on ’Ye how his legacy would affect his children. On the album Watch The Throne, West rapped on “New Day,” “And I’ll never let my son have an ego, He’ll be nice to everyone wherever we go, I mean I might even make him be Republican, so everybody know he love white people.”