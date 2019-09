At his best, West was a man who passionately chased whatever was interesting to him: fashion, the arts, and design. He inspired his legions of fans to do the same in their own lives. But the man who laid the blueprint for what it is for millions to dream out loud; manifesting the careers, wardrobes, and spouses they’ve always envisioned for themselves has gone to rest. The communities that West, at one point in his career, made a point to uplift in his music and in his progressive thinking also mourn his loss. What we are left with is a question inspired by the song “I Wonder:” “You can still be who you wish you is, It ain't happen yet, And that's what intuition is. ” Is this who he wanted to be all along?