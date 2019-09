A Brief History Of Kanye West’s Love Affair With Phoebe Philo

Not content to let Amber Rose (who he was dating back when he recorded MBDTF) have all the fun wearing Philo’s designs, in 2011, West performed at Coachella in a silk blouse from Céline’s spring 2011 collection. (Instead of wearing the full look, 'Ye styled the top with jeans, thick chains, and wrists full of colorful bracelets.) In June of the same year, West presented the British designer with the International Award at the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards. At the time, he said it wasn’t planned for him to fan out in such a big way for Philo: “It was funny, 'cause I said her name in the first song as I came up over the crowds wearing her shirt,” he said of his festival look.