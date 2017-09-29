Amber Rose On Why She Talks To Her Son About Her Period

The negative messages in our society about women are everywhere. It’s why we have this problem in the first place, it’s why we have this man in the white house who brags about sexually assaulting people, it’s why we have to have a Slutwalk. Do you try to shield Sebastian from these things in the news, or do you talk to him about it?

"I don’t hide things from my son. He is only 4-years-old. But even still, I talk to him about a lot of things. As far as women, one of the things I do is talk to him about my period. My son knows what a period is. It’s funny because we’ll literally be out at the grocery store, in the aisle, picking out cereal, and he’ll be like, 'Mommy are you bleeding? Do you need pads? Do you need tampons?' He’s 4-years-old. People will look at me like, what? How old is he?”