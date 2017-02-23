Kanye West’s Plans To Launch Makeup Are Officially In Motion

Kanye West is officially reentering the spotlight following a much-needed break from the public eye — let's call it the Hollywood version of a mental health day — and he's bringing some very exciting news along with him. TMZ reports that the rapper/designer has officially filed legal docs "declaring his intention" to launch a full collection of DONDA cosmetics. The line will be an extension of the far-reaching communications company he named after his late mother, Donda, who passed away in 2007. His application to trademark the idea is currently processing, and there’s no turning back now: Yeezy-designed beauty products are going to be a thing. Welcome to 2017. This move is right in line with the chart Kanye revealed via Twitter last year, which detailed his remarkably extensive plans for the future of the DONDA brand.
Here is my Donda chart that I wrote 4 years ago that everyone laughed at… pic.twitter.com/g1po6Z3H55— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
The ambitious blueprint includes — but is certainly not limited to — healthy fast food, schools (private, public, and charter), amusement parks, nuclear power, holograms, banks, “luxury search engines,” and steamboats. So it’s fair to say that beauty, wellness, and personal care are on the more modest end of the spectrum. (By a landslide. Nuclear power? Cancer research?) All things considered, it was only a matter of time before Kanye decided to try his hand at the cosmetics game — he is, after all, already heavily entrenched in the fashion world, so beauty is a natural next step. Considering everything he touches somehow manages to turn into cool-kids-only gold, regardless of whether if it’s a $120 white T-shirt or a Calabasas-inspired athleisure collection, DONDA Beauty (or whatever he decides to call it) will likely be a massive success. There’s also a likely chance of some juicy interfamily drama on the horizon — because if anyone can outsell Kylie Cosmetics, it's Kanye Cosmetics. We can’t wait to see how this plays out on the inevitable episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
