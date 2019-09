Kanye West’s Plans To Launch Makeup Are Officially In Motion

The ambitious blueprint includes — but is certainly not limited to — healthy fast food, schools (private, public, and charter), amusement parks, nuclear power, holograms, banks, “luxury search engines,” and steamboats. So it’s fair to say that beauty, wellness, and personal care are on the more modest end of the spectrum. (By a landslide. Nuclear power? Cancer research?) All things considered, it was only a matter of time before Kanye decided to try his hand at the cosmetics game — he is, after all, already heavily entrenched in the fashion world, so beauty is a natural next step. Considering everything he touches somehow manages to turn into cool-kids-only gold , regardless of whether if it’s a £100 white T-shirt or a Calabasas-inspired athleisure collection , DONDA Beauty (or whatever he decides to call it) will likely be a massive success. There’s also a likely chance of some juicy interfamily drama on the horizon — because if anyone can outsell Kylie Cosmetics, it's Kanye Cosmetics. We can’t wait to see how this plays out on the inevitable episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.