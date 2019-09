Just So You Know, Fendi’s Old Logo Is Still Really Cool

Celebrities like Tommy Dorfman (who also carried a Fendi bag recently) , Chloë Grace Moretz, and Sasha Lane sat front row at the brand's fall/winter 2018 show wearing the old, double F Fendi logo — and we have to say, we weren’t mad at it. In fact, it made us think of a few other times we spotted the print in the wild. Word to Rihanna . And Gigi Hadid, Fendi model and face of its fall 2017 ad campaign, who wore a perfectly-older Fendi logo jacket in Milan. (She was also spotted in Milan before the label’s show with her sister, Bella, who was in a pair of Fendi statement pants). Finally, we must also call Kim Kardashian-West’s Odde photo shoot into play. Remember when the reality star posed next to branded (no less) trash cans in Fendi pantyhose, a crop top, and a matching fur coat? Let the resurgence begin.