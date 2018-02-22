Just So You Know, Fendi’s Old Logo Is Still Really Cool

While Fendi may be trying to reinvent the wheel, tapping Hey Reilly, an artist who “aims to distort and reflect pop culture and to push the boundaries of what can be achieved in graphic arts,” to recreate the Italian brand’s logo using an “F” from Fila, its most loyal fans seem to want that old thing back.
On Instagram, Reilly wrote “I'm beyond flattered, I'm stunned, I'm utterly delighted, I'm...I'm...just so happy that some of my work — that was made in the spirit of fun for lols likes and sharing — should end up in the real world being seen by Karl Lagerfeld let alone made part of the @fendi collection.” He continued: “So I would like to thank Karl his team and everyone at @fendi for their generosity of spirit sense of humor and sheer panache for including a small part of my work in a small part of their collection. Love you guys forever.”
Celebrities like Tommy Dorfman (who also carried a Fendi bag recently), Chloë Grace Moretz, and Sasha Lane sat front row at the brand's fall/winter 2018 show wearing the old, double F Fendi logo — and we have to say, we weren’t mad at it. In fact, it made us think of a few other times we spotted the print in the wild. Word to Rihanna. And Gigi Hadid, Fendi model and face of its fall 2017 ad campaign, who wore a perfectly-older Fendi logo jacket in Milan. (She was also spotted in Milan before the label’s show with her sister, Bella, who was in a pair of Fendi statement pants). Finally, we must also call Kim Kardashian-West’s Odde photo shoot into play. Remember when the reality star posed next to branded (no less) trash cans in Fendi pantyhose, a crop top, and a matching fur coat? Let the resurgence begin.