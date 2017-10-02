It's been a while since fashion was logo-crazy: There was a time when those double-Cs and little D-and-Bs ruled the style world. In lieu of letters and branding, iconic shapes and accents, like Loewe's Puzzle bag and J.W. Anderson's Pierce bag, have taken center stage. But lately, it seems like the pendulum is swinging back towards all-logo'd-everything — and leave it to Dior and Rihanna to lead the trend.
This season, Rihanna has been spotted on multiple occasions carrying different variations of Dior's Oblique bag, which is covered in an all-over print of staggered letters that spell out the brand's name (which you can watch be made in slo-mo, here — mesmerizing!). Whether it's the saddle shape tossed under her arm and paired with a neon knit or the small duffel with a full-on sweatsuit, Rihanna's street style prowess has us convinced that logomania is about to be as back as ever before (it's already made an appearance in Dior's recently debuted spring/summer 2018 collection).
You can check out the styles up close and personal in-store and on Dior's website, and if you still need a little convincing to bring those logo bags out from the back of your closet, click on to see how RiRi's been styling hers. Shockingly, we're completely here for it.