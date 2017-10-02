It's been a while since fashion was logo-crazy: There was a time when those double-Cs and little D-and-Bs ruled the style world. In lieu of letters and branding, iconic shapes and accents, like Loewe's Puzzle bag and J.W. Anderson's Pierce bag, have taken center stage. But lately, it seems like the pendulum is swinging back towards all-logo'd-everything — and leave it to Dior and Rihanna to lead the trend.