This season, Rihanna has been spotted on multiple occasions carrying different variations of Dior's Oblique bag, which is covered in an all-over print of staggered letters that spell out the brand's name (which you can watch be made in slo-mo, here — mesmerizing!). Whether it's the saddle shape tossed under her arm and paired with a neon knit or the small duffel with a full-on sweatsuit, Rihanna's street style prowess has us convinced that logomania is about to be as back as ever before (it's already made an appearance in Dior's recently debuted spring/summer 2018 collection ).