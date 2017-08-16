Lauren Conrad Can't Stop Wearing This From J.Crew

Reality TV might have made Lauren Conrad a household name, but the former Hills star just proved she really is one of us. Despite being a designer for her own line, Paper Crown, and her Kohl's off-shoot, LC Lauren Conrad, when it comes to what’s in her own closet, the girl likes what she likes — and apparently that $10 Forever 21 dress she bought in ever color isn’t only time she’s played favorites with her clothing. The new mom opened up to Who What Wear about the items she can’t stop wearing, and spoiler: One of them is from a brand we love to shop, too.
“I’ve noticed that I have some prominent wardrobe staples that stay on rotation year-round,” Conrad told Who What Wear. “So instead of curating a roundup of my favorite transitional pieces like I normally would during the month of August, I have a little curveball for you all.”
Rather than sharing her fall must-haves, Conrad offered up her "tried-and-true pieces that have long exceeded their season," which includes her favorite Ray-Ban aviators, rag + bone leather skinny jeans, Converse sneakers, and a Mansur Gavriel bucket bag. Sound a lot like your closet?Yeah, ours too. But, it’s the item from J.Crew that Conrad wears most often that’s really the kicker.
“One thing I love about living near the ocean is the coastal breeze that blows through most evenings,” she said. “This cashmere J.Crew sweater is just as warm and cozy as it is adorable.” And when you pair your knit with one of the retailer's styling tricks, it’s easy to imagine how she could have worn this sweater over 100 times. Now excuse us while we buy one in every single color.
