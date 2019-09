Lauren Conrad Can't Stop Wearing This From J.Crew

Reality TV might have made Lauren Conrad a household name, but the former Hills star just proved she really is one of us. Despite being a designer for her own line, Paper Crown, and her Kohl's off-shoot, LC Lauren Conrad , when it comes to what’s in her own closet, the girl likes what she likes — and apparently that $10 Forever 21 dress she bought in ever color isn’t only time she’s played favorites with her clothing. The new mom opened up to Who What Wear about the items she can’t stop wearing, and spoiler: One of them is from a brand we love to shop, too.