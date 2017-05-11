The $10 Dress Lauren Conrad Has In 10 Colors

You're probably aware at this point that Lauren Conrad is very pregnant, whether you're a fan of hers of the MTV reality show persuasion or the lifestyle guru variation. (If this is the first you're hearing that the star's expecting, may we direct your attention to this babymoon shot she posted on Instagram.) We already knew that the reality star was less than thrilled with the maternity clothing selection on the market, as she shared with us earlier this spring. But when we chatted with her more recently (about her LC Lauren Conrad festival collection at Kohl's), we were curious whether there was, in fact, anything that Conrad has actually been really down for when it comes to pregnancy style.
“I’ve been wearing a lot of jersey, which I don’t normally wear. Honestly, my favorite dress has ended up being a Forever 21 dress that was $10 and I bought it in every color," Conrad told us. "It’s just a tank, scoop neck, not too low-cut, knee length, and I have it in 10 colors. It’s easy and comfortable." And while Conrad has clearly sussed out some clever workarounds for a pregnancy-friendly wardrobe using non-maternity wares, she hasn't completely eschewed pieces designed for mothers-to-be: "I only purchased a few maternity pieces, completely out of necessity.”
Ahead, check out a couple of breezy jersey dresses, regardless of whether you're expecting, from the fast fashion retailer that are just as gently-priced as Conrad's go-to pregnancy piece.