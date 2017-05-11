The $10 Dress Lauren Conrad Has In 10 Colors

“I’ve been wearing a lot of jersey, which I don’t normally wear. Honestly, my favorite dress has ended up being a Forever 21 dress that was $10 and I bought it in every color," Conrad told us. "It’s just a tank, scoop neck, not too low-cut, knee length, and I have it in 10 colors. It’s easy and comfortable." And while Conrad has clearly sussed out some clever workarounds for a pregnancy-friendly wardrobe using non-maternity wares, she hasn't completely eschewed pieces designed for mothers-to-be: "I only purchased a few maternity pieces, completely out of necessity.”