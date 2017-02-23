Lauren Conrad’s Prom Dress Made Her Look Like A Pumpkin, & She Has No Regrets

Weddings definitely rank pretty high as far as special occasion dressing goes. What's the backstory of the dress you got hitched in?

“I was very fortunate, because my dress was Badgley Mischka; Mark [Badgley] and James [Mischka] created it for me. I was never someone who had something very specific in mind for my wedding, and the first time I went in, I just tried on every style imaginable; I gravitated towards more simple, closer-to-the-body styles, and I liked lace. So I knew those things, and then I met with Mark and James, and talked about my ideas; it was sort of based on a design they’d done in the past: it was lace with light embellishments.