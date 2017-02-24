Sound the alarm. Get the kids. Turn off your straightener. Don't forget your wallet. The time has come for reality television star Stephanie Pratt to roll out her own clothing line — and she wants her PR guru pal Kelly Cutrone to represent her. Pratt posted on Instagram yesterday announcing her line, and requested that one of her 836K followers get Cutrone on the phone because "that would be greeeeaaaat." And, honestly, all feelings about the Pratt family aside, we think the pair would make a rather iconic duo. In addition to polishing her British accent, Pratt has kept herself busy for the past few years. She's the owner of To Be Honest, a nutritional hub where she doles out healthy recipes, workouts, and weight management pills. She's the Sunday Times best-selling author of Made In Reality, which is currently on sale on Amazon for $8.22. After starring on The Hills during our formative years (and, thus, keeping us company over an after-school bowl of cereal each day), Pratt made the move to the U.K., and currently stars on Made In Chelsea. But one quick Google search and it'd seem Pratt has actually been designing for quite some time now. She's the co-owner of MeMe london, which appears to be some sort of midi-priced accessories company for men and women. But now, as seen above, Pratt is trying her hand at ready to wear for British e-commerce retailer Goddiva, and recently wore one of her creations to the U.K. premiere of Fifty Shades Darker, which you can see above. (Goddiva's offerings include an entire section devoted to sequined dresses, if that's your sort of thing.)
Pratt chalks her design background to her class(es) at L.A.'s prestigious FIDM. In one post, she can be seen moodboard-ing, accompanied by the caption, "I've worked so hard on this- hope FIDM would be proud!!!" Pratt's collection "French Kiss" is set to debut soon, according to Goddiva's homepage. But if you keep up with Pratt on Instagram, it looks like we've got five days until we see the rest of what Goddiva and Pratt have been up to.
As for whether or not Cutrone will actually handle the PR for the project remains to be seen. But despite our excitement about the idea, we're not getting our hopes up, considering the last time the two worked together, Cutrone forced then-frenemy Lauren Conrad to fire Pratt due to her inability to do her job. Apparently, her ineptness is not only "for real," but also "scary-lina" (never heard that descriptive before, right?) according to Cutrone in a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest back in 2010. Cutrone felt it was a good learning experience for Conrad to learn how to fire someone. She clarified: "I like her very much, but I don't run a business to have friends. That's not what I'm doing." Well, we hope Pratt and Cutrone can put the past behind them and create some magic. Be sure to check out Goddiva next week to see the debut of Pratt's premiere clothing line, and pray to the Gods of Essex that the rest of the collection ranges from Cavalli-style prints to one-scarf-34-ways looks, based on the above sketch.
