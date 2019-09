Sound the alarm. Get the kids. Turn off your straightener. Don't forget your wallet. The time has come for reality television star Stephanie Pratt to roll out her own clothing line — and she wants her PR guru pal Kelly Cutrone to represent her. Pratt posted on Instagram yesterday announcing her line, and requested that one of her 836K followers get Cutrone on the phone because "that would be greeeeaaaat." And, honestly, all feelings about the Pratt family aside, we think the pair would make a rather iconic duo. In addition to polishing her British accent , Pratt has kept herself busy for the past few years. She's the owner of To Be Honest , a nutritional hub where she doles out healthy recipes, workouts, and weight management pills. She's the Sunday Times best-selling author of Made In Reality , which is currently on sale on Amazon for $8.22. After starring on The Hills during our formative years (and, thus, keeping us company over an after-school bowl of cereal each day), Pratt made the move to the U.K., and currently stars on Made In Chelsea. But one quick Google search and it'd seem Pratt has actually been designing for quite some time now. She's the co-owner of MeMe london , which appears to be some sort of midi-priced accessories company for men and women. But now, as seen above, Pratt is trying her hand at ready to wear for British e-commerce retailer Goddiva , and recently wore one of her creations to the U.K. premiere of Fifty Shades Darker, which you can see above. (Goddiva's offerings include an entire section devoted to sequined dresses , if that's your sort of thing.)