Lauren Conrad might be the most Laguna Beach of the entire cast of Laguna Beach. If it wasn't a polka-dotted headband completing her fancified Cali effortlessness, it was...another equally statement-making headband. But she's come a long way from simple hair-accessorizing, and more than a decade after the show's end, we still look to Conrad for style inspiration with a side of early-aughts nostalgia. Drama-free, of course.
Nowadays, LC kind of does it all. Post-high school (and a delayed trip to Paris), she went on to become a New York Times best-selling author, a fashion and lifestyle blogger, and now, a full-blown fashion designer. One would think so much growing up would change a person — at the very least her look — but fret not, Conrad is still a fan of putting her hand on her hip, tilting her head ever so slightly, and giving us above-the-knee summer dress situations that we just can't get enough of. See some of the best looks she's put together lately, ahead.
