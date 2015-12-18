Lauren Conrad has already penned two New York Times-best-selling books on style and beauty. Now, the fashion designer and former reality star has set her sights on a related arena: home entertaining.
Lauren Conrad Celebrate is set to be released in March 2016. If the cover is any indication, readers have all things pretty and pastel to look forward to. Conrad graces the cover in a '50s-era pale blue dress and a set of gorgeous pearls. (Plus her signature cat-eye, of course: Is it truly Lauren Conrad without a sweep of liner?)
The book contains tips on how to pull off perfect gathering, from "a charming baby shower to a casual midsummer clambake to a festive holiday soiree." It's also apparently packed with photos of moments from Conrad's own life — including her own housewarming, bridal shower, and wedding. Look for it in stores, virtual and otherwise, this spring.
Lauren Conrad Celebrate is set to be released in March 2016. If the cover is any indication, readers have all things pretty and pastel to look forward to. Conrad graces the cover in a '50s-era pale blue dress and a set of gorgeous pearls. (Plus her signature cat-eye, of course: Is it truly Lauren Conrad without a sweep of liner?)
The book contains tips on how to pull off perfect gathering, from "a charming baby shower to a casual midsummer clambake to a festive holiday soiree." It's also apparently packed with photos of moments from Conrad's own life — including her own housewarming, bridal shower, and wedding. Look for it in stores, virtual and otherwise, this spring.
Advertisement