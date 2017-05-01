You can shop the collection today; click through to check out some looks from the collection. But first, Conrad talked us through her newest threads for Kohl's, her biggest festival fashion pet peeve, and some nostalgia-filled trends she's not going to be attired in anytime soon. Oh, and if you're just getting into spring cleaning mode now, you're in luck: The star did a massive cleanse of her wardrobe recently, and has some useful tips for making the process bearable if you're a self-proclaimed packrat like her. Though there is a particular, probably quite recognizable item from when we first meet Conrad, many years ago — attention, fellow O.G. Laguna Beach and The Hills fanatics — that didn't get scrapped in the clean-out, which you can also check out in the slideshow ahead.