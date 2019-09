Launching Wednesday, Rocket Dog has collaborated with fashion insider Elizabeth Saltzman (who was an early and consistent adopter of the style) on an exclusive collection that reimagines the brand's iconic "Bigtop" sandal — the sky-high kicks that made appearances in everything from Clueless to My So Called Life. And somehow, no matter how much we hate to say it, they seem more relevant than ever (probably because we've gotten so used to fashion's fascination with nostalgia). The six-piece offering, complete with new embellishments, colors, and materials, retails for $85 a pair and is yours for the taking at MatchesFashion, The Store in London and Berlin, and on RocketDog.com (Nordstrom will also carry the line this spring). We've even seen a couple similar pairs creeping up at Forever 21 , which means the trend is this close to hitting the masses.