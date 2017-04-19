While the newly launched "Slinky" slides certainly look like exact replications of our beloved #TBT footwear, we did notice a few sleek edits to the design. The whole heel lies flat in the 2017 version, having the subtle slope that the '90s version had. And the top outer edge has a smoother finish this time around. We're viewing these as smart changes, and the 2.0 take on the iconic flatform gives us the best of both worlds: a chunky shoe that's modern enough to match our current wardrobe.