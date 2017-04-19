Just when we thought we had seen it all in terms of '90s redux items, the throwback decade is coming for your closet, yet again, at full force. Nope, we promise you didn't get sucked into a time machine and spit out into your high school days. We also swear that this isn't just any ol' homage of a beloved trend: it's the OG item we're talking about here.
Steve Madden has re-released its iconic flatform slide, seen on basically every cool girl from the '90s to the early aughts. When we say iconic, we're not using that word lightly. The "it" shoe launched Steve Madden to the top of the mall crawl list for teens, and became a ubiquitous style symbol of the decade. We'd be lying if we said the trend hasn't been attempting to make a comeback for a few years now. Between the explosion of Spice Girls inspired flatforms and chunky heeled sandals, it was only a matter of time until the original version came back into the picture.
While the newly launched "Slinky" slides certainly look like exact replications of our beloved #TBT footwear, we did notice a few sleek edits to the design. The whole heel lies flat in the 2017 version, having the subtle slope that the '90s version had. And the top outer edge has a smoother finish this time around. We're viewing these as smart changes, and the 2.0 take on the iconic flatform gives us the best of both worlds: a chunky shoe that's modern enough to match our current wardrobe.
Modern closet upgrades aside, we're already envisioning the retro baby tees and denim skirts we'll be pairing our slides with this summer. And while our Instagrams are about to look more vintage than the app's own aptly-named filter, we'll certainly be style-stalking how celebs plan on tackling this '90s trend. (Because you know they will.) You can shop the shoe now for $69.95 on Steve Madden.com.
