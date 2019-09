Throwback Runway Looks That Will Hopefully Return For Spring '17

This story was originally published on September 2, 2016.When we first spot a new item, our gut reaction is to connect it to a past decade's aesthetic: "That's very '70s-ish," we'll say about a new cropped flare that tickles our fancy. Or, perhaps, "We're getting a '90s vibe," to describe basically any choker we've come across, ever. Nostalgic descriptors can become a lazy fallback. But designers frequently do, in fact, dig into fashion archives and trot out silhouettes, prints, and entire garments that would've looked dated a few years ago, perfectly normal a few decades ago, but are now trendy (yet again). We've seen it in our denim and jewelry , and it usually hits the runways before it arrives on racks.As we gear up to devour a season's worth of new collections at Fashion Month beginning next week, take a look back at some of the seminal looks from actual '90s and early-aughts runways that could definitely make a comeback for spring '17 (or fall '16...or whatever designers want to call their "see-now, buy-now" presentations). These get-ups may be over a decade old, but the trends feel surprisingly relevant in 2016 — hey, we still can't get enough of slip dresses and good suiting; can you blame us?. Check out our favorites, ahead. (And while you're at it, relive some of our favorite '90s runway moments .)