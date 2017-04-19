Steve Madden has re-released its iconic flatform slide, seen on basically every cool girl from the '90s to the early aughts. When we say iconic, we're not using that word lightly. The "it" shoe launched Steve Madden to the top of the mall crawl list for teens, and became a ubiquitous style symbol of the decade. We'd be lying if we said the trend hasn't been attempting to make a comeback for a few years now. Between the explosion of Spice Girls inspired flatforms and chunky heeled sandals, it was only a matter of time until the original version came back into the picture.