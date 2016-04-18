Taylor Swift Calls The Coachella Trend We've All Seen Coming

When we think "festival dressing," a very specific sort of getup comes to mind: Fringe, cutoffs, and flower crowns. But flower crown fatigue is already setting in halfway through the first fest of the season. Leave it to Taylor Swift to point out the next accessory you'll see everywhere while jostling for a spot closer to the stage (and that we've already embraced).
On Sunday, Swift shared a picture of her Coachella group (which included her brother Austin and model Martha Hunt) wearing what appeared to be their unofficial group uniform. Swift captioned the shot: "I feel like maybe chokers are the new flower crowns?"
We certainly don't disagree. Plus, Swift and her posse weren't the only ones going all-in on the choker craze. Taylor Hill, Romee Strijd, and the rest of the Victoria's Secret Angels got the memo. Suki Waterhouse wore her leather-look necklace with four different festival looks. Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens — the list goes on. These celeb-vetted takes on the choker vary from minimal neck-hugging pieces to crystal-emblazoned statement-makers.
Odds are, we'll see many more flood our Instagram feeds over the next week and weekend — especially now that it's gotten the T.Swift stamp of approval. Looks like it's time to give in to the throwback trend, if you haven't already.
Taylor Swift is wearing a Dannijo choker.
