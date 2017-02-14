30+ Styling Tips We’re Stealing From J.Crew

We all have style icons. Diane Keaton in Annie Hall. Kim Kardashian. Kate Moss. For us, it's J.Crew's president and creative director Jenna Lyons. Lyons' eye is unrivaled — she mixes the wildest of patterns, embraces traditionally "unflattering" cuts and silhouettes, and knows how to layer and tuck pieces in ways we'd never think of. She possesses the rare ability to make some of the most simple items feel new — things like a button-up blouse, a blazer, or even a pair of jeans. But even more, she makes her own style so readily accessible to those who want to cop it most.