30+ Styling Tips We’re Stealing From J.Crew

We all have style icons. Diane Keaton in Annie Hall. Kim Kardashian. Kate Moss. For us, it's J.Crew's president and creative director Jenna Lyons. Lyons' eye is unrivaled — she mixes the wildest of patterns, embraces traditionally "unflattering" cuts and silhouettes, and knows how to layer and tuck pieces in ways we'd never think of. She possesses the rare ability to make some of the most simple items feel new — things like a button-up blouse, a blazer, or even a pair of jeans. But even more, she makes her own style so readily accessible to those who want to cop it most.
Each season, J.Crew's New York Fashion Week presentation takes all the pieces we're almost too familiar with and turns them on their heads with creative styling that's straight out of the Lyons playbook. Multiple jackets piled on top of each other, tulle party skirts paired with chunky knits, full-denim looks that are way beyond your average jeans-and-a-jean-jacket get-up...it's all part of the retailer's fall 2017 collection, reminding us how inventive we can (and should) be when we get dressed each morning. Ahead, find 30+ styling tips we're copying from J.Crew's latest presentation.